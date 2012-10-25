Hamptons Towns Make Forbes List Of “America’s Most Expensive Zip Codes”

by The Real Estate Team

Several South Fork towns made Forbes magazine’s annual list of America’s Most Expensive Zip Codes, including Sagaponack (#4 with a median home price over $4 million), Water Mill (#16), Wainscott (#45), Quogue (#54) and Amagansett (#57).

Forbes writer Morgan Brennan wrote that the Hamptons attracts the wealthiest of people, “The Hamptons enclave boasts billionaires like Ira Rennert and David Tepper, and the priciest property publicly listed for sale asks $65 million.”

The most expensive zip-code in America is where many homeowners in the Hamptons have their primary residence, and that is in good old 10065, New York City, New York. Or in other words, the upper east side.