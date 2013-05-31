Milk Bar Returns Next to Cynthia Rowley in Montauk

by Hampton Eats

“The Korova milkbar sold milk-plus, milk plus vellocet or synthemesc or drencrom, which is what we were drinking. This would sharpen you up and make you ready for a bit of the old ultraviolence.”

-Alex the droog (A Clockwork Orange)

Right next door to Cynthia Rowley‘s Montauk store, Milk Bar Montauk (founded and owned by Christina Tosi) sells ice milk, cereal milk, stumptown coffee or Arnie Palmers, which is what the golfers drink. No violence required.

The Momofuku Milk Bar‘s Hamptons pop-up has returned to the Napeague Stretch for the season and they’re serving up various milky concoctions and cookies through Labor Day. This unique outdoor spot offers crack pie, whole and by the slice, b’day cake truffles, milk bar granola Karlie’s Kookies and other delights every weekend, 9 a.m.–9 p.m. through June 29, and daily, 9 a.m.–10 p.m. from July 4 through September 2.

Check them out at 696 Montauk Highway in Montauk before they’re gone. Here’s the menu.