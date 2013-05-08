Dottie Herman Honored as Outstanding CEO

by Scoop Team

Dottie Herman, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, has been recognized as an Outstanding CEO by Long Island Business News (LIBN). The inaugural Outstanding CEO Awards honor Long Island executives who demonstrate remarkable leadership skills, integrity, values, vision, and a commitment to excellence in their communities. Herman and other award winners will be honored at a gala dinner on Thursday, May 9, at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury from 6–9 p.m.

A woman of many achievements, Herman was recently named in Commercial Observer’s Power 100 List, and by Inman News as one of the most influential real estate leaders. She is also host of WOR’s popular Saturday morning radio show, Eye On Real Estate, focused on the real estate market trends and news.

“I am humbled to be recognized along with some of the most talented leaders from across Long Island. It is truly an honor to receive this award amongst my peers in the place where I live and started my business,” Herman said.

Herman began her career on Long Island, purchasing Prudential Long Island Realty and growing the company into a powerhouse brokerage with top-producing offices across Long Island and the Hamptons. In 2003, she and her business partner Howard Lorber purchased NYC-based firm Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Under her leadership, Douglas Elliman grew into the largest residential brokerage in New York, and the fourth largest in the nation with offices on Long Island, in the Hamptons, North Fork, New York, Westchester, and most recently, South Florida.

Herman is an honored contributor to the Sunrise Fund at Stony Brook University Medical Center, a program established to raise awareness and funds for pediatric encology programs. She is also a longtime supporter of the American Heart Association, the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, the Southampton Hospital, the Katz Institute for Women’s Health and Katz Women’s Hospital located at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and the LIJ Medical Center in New Hyde Park. She is also involved with the Every Woman Matters Walk: A Walk for Women and Their Families.