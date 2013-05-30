Sir Ivan Says Castle Guests Must Donate to Peaceman Foundation

by SOTH Team

Hamptons billionaire, castle lord, philanthropist and superhero Ivan Wilzig, aka Mr. Mitzvah, aka Mr. Peaceman, aka Sir Ivan is famous for hosting debauched bacchanals at his Water Mill castle, but this week he told his usual guests that no one will be admitted, let alone make the guest list, to his parties unless they send a him a check for $200.

The unusual donor fee will be donated to Wilzig‘s The Peaceman Foundation, which has raised mountains of cash for a list of his preferred charities. The Peaceman Foundation is compiling its guest list now and accepting guest list donations through June 12.

Wilzig sent a letter to friends and former guests, explaining, “Please open your hearts. Due to the overwhelming popularity of the parties at my Castle in the Hamptons and at my Penthouse Pad in Soho, AND the extraordinary number of friends I am fortunate to have, I have no choice but to severely restrict the potential guest list for all future parties at both venues. To do this, from now on, invitations will only be extended to those friends, male AND female, who support my charitable endeavors.”

He noted that The Peaceman Foundation supports non-profit orgs that “battle hatred, violence and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD),” including numerous GLBT groups and Wounded Warrior Project. Wilzig adds, “…an invitation to my next party WILL BE GREATLY DETERMINED by your generosity. In some instances, invitations will only be extended to the largest donors.”

To donate, please write a check to The Peaceman Foundation and send to:

The Peaceman Foundation

25 W Houston St., Suite 7D

NY, NY 10012

Tel: 646-205-0592

Email: SirIvan@ThePeacemanFoundation.org

To donate by credit card or via PayPal, please click on the link below:

Donate to The Peaceman Foundation

Scroll down to see a video of Wilzig‘s epic La La Land party and a complete list of the charities The Peaceman Foundation supports below.

To learn more about Sir Ivan and his various endeavors, visit sirivan.com.

LA LA LAND PARTY VIDEO:

The Peaceman Foundation charities:

* ACE

* The Active Network

* amfAR

* American National Red Cross

* Avon Walk for Breast Cancer

* Ellen P. Hermanson Foundation

* Elton John’s AIDS Foundation

* The Gabby Foundation

* Long Island Gay and Lesbian Youth (LIGALY)

* Make-A-Wish Foundation

* The Max Cure Foundation

* Museum of Jewish Heritage

* Outmusic

* Phoenix House

* Southampton Hospital

* Team Justice

* The Trevor Project