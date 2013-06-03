Sir Ivan Hosts Sunset Champagne Party in the Hamptons

by SOTH Team

Philanthropist and superhero Ivan Wilzig, best known as Sir Ivan or Mr. Peaceman, hosted a sunset soiree at his Water Mill castle on Saturday for donors to his The Peaceman Foundation. The party came just a day after Wilzig shared that anyone interested in attending his famously wild parties at the Castle would have to donate $200 to The Peaceman Foundation to even be considered for the guest list.

On Saturday, Sir Ivan‘s guest list featured a who’s who of happening Hamptonites, including model/rocker Natasha Komis, Hit Records’ Eddie Muentes, man about town Fitzie Ism, attorney Sanford Rubenstein, model Angelica Marie Cecora and, of course Wilzig and his longtime companion Mina Otsuka, among many others.

The party was filmed by a camera crew from Discovery Channel, which captured images for the “Epic Castles” edition of Discovery‘s Epic television program.

Check out some photos below and click the following link for a complete photo gallery.