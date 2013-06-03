Sir Ivan Hosts Sunset Champagne Party in the Hamptons

Sir Ivan (Mr. Peaceman) and Eddie Muentes, Photo: Oliver Peterson
June 3, 2013 by SOTH Team

Philanthropist and superhero Ivan Wilzig, best known as Sir Ivan or Mr. Peaceman, hosted a sunset soiree at his Water Mill castle on Saturday for donors to his The Peaceman Foundation. The party came just a day after Wilzig shared that anyone interested in attending his famously wild parties at the Castle would have to donate $200 to The Peaceman Foundation to even be considered for the guest list.

Natasha Komis, Mina Otsuka and friend

Natasha Komis, Mina Otsuka and friend. Photo: Oliver Peterson

On Saturday, Sir Ivan‘s guest list featured a who’s who of happening Hamptonites, including model/rocker Natasha Komis, Hit Records’ Eddie Muentes, man about town Fitzie Ism, attorney Sanford Rubenstein, model Angelica Marie Cecora and, of course Wilzig and his longtime companion Mina Otsuka, among many others.

The party was filmed by a camera crew from Discovery Channel, which captured images for the “Epic Castles” edition of Discovery‘s Epic television program.

Check out some photos below and click the following link for a complete photo gallery.

Agelica Marie Cecora, Paul Anthony and Joan Macri

Agelica Marie Cecora, Paul Anthony and Joan Macri. Photo: Oliver Peterson

Sir Ivan holds court atop his Castle in Water Mill

Sir Ivan holds court atop his Castle in Water Mill, Photo: Oliver Peterson

Sir Ivan's Castle in Water Mill

Sir Ivan’s Castle in Water Mill, Photo: Oliver Peterson

