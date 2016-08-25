Anderson Cooper Reveals Love of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

by Soth Team

“I’m like the elven version of you,” said Hamptonite Anderson Cooper on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In a season full of political drama and election talk, host Stephen Colbert and Cooper had something much more pressing on their minds. The two television personalities disclosed to one another that they’re both huge fans of the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. As they compared characters, Cooper revealed that he played as an elf, while Colbert played as a magic-wielding woman.

“I’m trying to resist pushing up my glasses while we’re talking about this,” Cooper laughed, before the two moved on to discuss Architectural Digest’s cover story on the CNN star’s new house in Brazil.

Watch Cooper and Colbert talk Dungeons & Dragons (among other things) below.