Barbra Streisand Duets with Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’

by Soth Team

“Together, we’re gonna make duets great again!”

Barbra Streisand appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to promote her new album Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway and sang a duet with Presidential candidate Donald Trump—or rather, “Donald Trump.”

Dressed as Trump, East Ender Fallon and Streisand sang a humorous, altered version of the classic Annie Get Your Gun song “Anything You Can Do.”

“Any wall you can build I can build taller,” Trump sang.

“No, you can’t,” Streisand mugged.

“Yes, I can and I’m going to get Mexico to pay for it!” he exclaimed.

Streisand’s album, which features the powerhouse vocalist singing classic show tunes with movie stars, features the likes of Anne Hathaway, Daisy Ridley, Patrick Wilson, Chris Pine, Jamie Foxx, Hamptons fave Hugh Jackman, Hamptonite Alec Baldwin (who also appeared on The Tonight Show with Streisand) and others.

Watch the entire hilarious skit between Fallon and Streisand below.