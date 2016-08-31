Check Out a Video from Last Year’s Literary Festival

by Dan's Literary Festival

The Dan’s Papers Literary Festival: The Hamptons Premier Literary Celebration is this Thursday, September 1, beginning at 4 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton. At 4 p.m., find out who will win Dan’s Papers’ 5th Annual $10,000 Literary Prize for Nonfiction. At 5:30 p.m., come to the Literary Luminaries Book Signing, to meet Simone, Carl Bernstein, Robert Caro, Dick Cavett and Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner. A screening of All the President’s Men follows at 6:30 p.m., with an introduction by Bernstein. The exciting evening concludes with a VIP Authors Dinner at 7 p.m.

Check out this video from the 2015 Literary Festival and visit DansLitPrize.com for more information and to purchase tickets.