Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, August 26, 2016

Knee to thigh high, onshore mush…

Wind Forecast:

WSW winds 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 69° – 74°

Wear a wetsuit top and boardies, or maybe a short-sleeve full, or a spring-suit, depending on your constitution.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 8:33 a.m. • HIGH: 3:42 p.m. • LOW: 10:14 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Background swell with N-NE winds Saturday, E-SE winds with background swell Sunday, possibly fun/great waves with light SW winds Monday, and light NE winds Tuesday, courtesy of Gaston…

