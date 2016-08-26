Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, August 26, 2016

August 26, 2016 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Knee to thigh high, onshore mush…

Wind Forecast:
WSW winds 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 69° – 74°
Wear a wetsuit top and boardies, or maybe a short-sleeve full, or a spring-suit, depending on your constitution.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 8:33 a.m. • HIGH: 3:42 p.m. • LOW: 10:14 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Background swell with N-NE winds Saturday, E-SE winds with background swell Sunday, possibly fun/great waves with light SW winds Monday, and light NE winds Tuesday, courtesy of Gaston…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

