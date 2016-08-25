Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, August 25, 2016

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Ankle to shin to knee high, onshore mush…

Wind Forecast:

SW winds 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 69° – 74°

Wear a wetsuit top and boardies, or maybe a short-sleeve full, or a spring-suit, depending on your constitution.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 7:24 a.m. • HIGH: 2:24 p.m. • LOW: 8:59 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

SW wind-slop Fri, N-NE winds Sat [hopefully with some decent waves], E-SE winds with background swell on Sun, possibly great waves Mon with NW winds courtesy of Monsieur Gaston…

Happy surfing!

RELATED: Find the Perfect Hamptons Surf Break

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.