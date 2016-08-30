Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, August 30, 2016

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Head high to overhead ESE ground-swell with light winds. The swell should continue to pump all day long, but you’re going to have to find the right break on the right tide…
Wind Forecast:
WSW-WNW winds 5-10 KT.NE-SE winds 5-10 KT.
Water Temp: 69° – 75°
Wear either a wetsuit top and boardies, a short-sleeve full, or a short-sleeve spring, depending upon your constitution.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 7:11 a.m. • LOW: 12:44 p.m. • HIGH: 7:35 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
Mixed ground-swell from Gaston and TD-8 should continue tonight into early a.m. Wednesday and early afternoon, but with onshore winds… Thursday, we’re looking at remnant swell mixed with onshore wind-slop, and Friday we can expect early a.m. remnants [or total flatness] with stiff offshores…
Happy surfing!
RELATED: Find the Perfect Hamptons Surf Break
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.