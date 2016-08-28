Hamptons Week Ahead, 8/29–9/4: Hampton Classic, Dan’s Lit Prize and More

by Dan's Papers Calendar Team

This week, the summer season winds down with epitomic Hamptons celebrations. Head down to the Hampton Classic, mingle with literary luminaries at the Dan’s Papers Literary Festival, stop by the Shinnecock Pow Wow, and enjoy one-of-a-kind art on the Great Lawn in Westhampton Beach.

Monday, August 29

Hampton Classic Horse Show

On of the largest horse shows in the United States makes it way to the Hamptons this week. Across the four grass rings you can watch the stiff competition of the Young Jumper championship, the Hunter Classic, and dozens of competitions from the smallest ponies to the veterans of the ring. Admission is $10 per person and $20 per carload. Tickets for the Grand Prix on Sunday are $25 for bench seats and $35 for grandstand seating. Visit hamptonclassic.com to find out more.

Thursday, September 1

Dan’s Papers Literary Festival

Head to Guild Hall for the premier literary event of the Hamptons. At 4 p.m. Pulitzer Prize winning writers Carl Bernstein and Robert Caro, as well as Emmy Award winner Dick Cavett will read the winning pieces of the Dan’s Papers Literary Prize. Admission to the award ceremony is free and open to the public. At 5:30, there will ne a meet-and-greet with literary figures Carl Bernstein, Robert Caro, Dick Cavett, Dan Rattiner, Jean Shafiroff and Daniel Simone. Tickets are $125 in advance and $175 at the door, and include a copy of each book. A screening of “All the President’s Men” and a VIP Authors Dinner at Serafina follow the reception. Visit DansLitPrize.com to find out more.

Friday, September 2

70th Annual Shinnecock Pow Wow

The Shinnecock Indian Nation will be holding their 70th annual pow wow this labor day weekend, beginning Friday at 3 p.m. The celebration will feature competitive and ceremonial dances as well as Native American arts crafts and food vendors from across the many regions of the Americas. Visit shinnecockindianspowwow.com for more information.

Saturday, September 3

Pirates Mermaids Nautical Inspired Gala

On a private waterfront estate on Shelter Island, join Member of the Tribe, a Manhattan-based dinner club for influential creative Jewish professionals for a nautical gala in support of SPAT, Cornell University’s oyster restoration project. Ocean inspired attire is highly recommended. Check out mothamptonsgala.eventbrite.com for more event information.

Perfect Earth Project’s Biennial Benefit

Bring the whole family down to celebrate the environment with an afternoon of food and music overlooking Accabonac Harbor. Enjoy a picnic of fresh, local food and cocktails while enjoying performances by Debbi Harry and Chris Stein of Blondi, with additional performances by Rufus Wainwright, Suzanne Vega and others. Visit perfectearthproject.org to find out more.

Sunday, September 4

8th Annual Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts

On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. head to the Great Lawn in Westhampton Beach for a massive outdoor gallery of handmade art. Painters, jewelers, sculptors and other artists from across the United States will be selling their work, or can create a custom piece just for you. Call 941-487-8061 to find out more.