Hamptons Weekend Kids’ Events, 8/26–8/28

by Dan's Papers Calendar Team

This weekend in the Hamptons, take your kids to an outdoor puppet show, learn to sculpt, go on a nature walk, learn to write a haiku and more!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

JACKSON POLLOCK FAMILY DRIP PAINTING AT POLLOCK KRASNER HOUSE

10 a.m. Take a guided tour of the home and studio of Jackson Pollock and his wife, fellow artist Lee Krasner. Then make your own artwork to take home. Pollock Krasner House, 830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811

SCULPTING WITH PAPER AT MANNIX STUDIO

10 a.m. Ages 6–13. The Mannix Studio of Art, 38 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-527-5151 mannix.studio

BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

10:30 a.m. Ages 1–4. Boys and girls ages 3 and up can play with the library’s supply of beautiful dolls and clothes. John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

WATER BALLOON RELAY AT HAMPTON LIBRARY

Noon. For children ages 4 and up. Help your team carry water balloons in a quick and slippery race. Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015 hamptonlibrary.org

TWEENS & TEENS WEARABLE ART AT MONTAUK LIBRARY

4 p.m. Create your own tote bags using colorful duct tape. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

OUTDOOR PUPPET SHOW AT SOUTHAMPTON ARTS CENTER

4:30 p.m. “Punch and Judy in the Kitchen” presented by Goat on a Boat. Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967 southamptonartscenter.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

HAIKU POETRY AT PLAYFUL LEARNING STUDIO

10 a.m. Ages 6–12. Explore haiku poetry and learn how to create your own. Playful Learning Studio, 46 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-899-4574 playfullearning.net

NATURE WALK AND HISTORY AT THE SOUTH FORK NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM

10:30 a.m. Take a short nature walk and learn the history of Conscience Point. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org

THE JOSHUA SHOW AT BAY STREET THEATER

11 a.m. Goat on a Boat presents the lessons of Joshua and his sock puppet, Mr. Nicholas. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500 baystreet.org

GET INTO THE SWIM OF THINGS AT SOFO

2 p.m. Observe fish in the museum tanks and learn some fish facts. Then create your own species of fish and make a mobile. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

WHEN THE WIND BLOWS AT SOFO

10:30 a.m. Ages 5–7. Listen to a reading of Richard and Amy Hutchings book When the Wind Blows, then conduct your own wind experiments. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org

EARTH PAINTING AT GALLERY NORTH

1 p.m. make paints using herbs, essential oils and other natural ingredients. Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket. 631-751-2676 gallerynorth.org