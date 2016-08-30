Lauren Reischer Wins Long Island Horse Show Series for Riders with Disabilities at Hampton Classic

by Hampton Classic

The Hampton Classic Horse Show was once again the proud host of the Championship Finals for the Long Island Horse Show Series (LIHSSRD) for Riders with Disabilities, presented by Bridgehampton National Bank. For the 11th consecutive year, the top qualifiers in three divisions competed for year-end titles with Lauren Reischer of New York, winning the Grand championship.

“This is unbelievable. I don’t know if I have enough words,” said Reischer. “But if I had to pick one it would be Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!” Reischer won every class in the LIHSSRD Independent Finals Division. She first competed in the Finals at the Classic in 2009 and then took a break until this year.

Bridgehampton National Bank continued its longtime sponsorship of the LIHSSRD year-end event and provided all of the ribbons as well as a $25 gift certificate for the Hampton Classic Souvenir Shop to all of the winners. Hermes donated commemorative back packs and saddle pads to the champions and a cooler to the Grand Champion. Bridgehampton National Bank Senior Vice President Patricia Horan and Hermes representative Priscilla Smith-Gremillion presented the awards. Other sponsors included Independence Day Clothing and Triple Crown Feed.



The LIHSSRD was created by Katie McGowan of Camp HorseAbility, Inc., in 2005 to provide riders with disabilities the same competitive experience that other equestrians enjoy at USEF rated hunter jumper horse shows. Riders are judged on equitation, as well as demonstration and knowledge of riding skills.

Congratulations to Reischer!