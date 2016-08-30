Meet Literary Luminaries at Dan’s Literary Festival

by Dan's Literary Prize

What could be better than seeing storied storytellers onstage in the intimate setting of the John Drew Theater, hearing them speak about their careers and the craft of writing? How about getting to meet them and being part of a unique book signing? Following the Gala Awards Ceremony, Dan’s Literary Festival is thrilled to present the first Literary Luminaries Book Signing, which will give guests the opportunity for a meet-and-greet, photos and personalized signed copies of unforgettable works of nonfiction:

Carl Bernstein

Signing: A Woman in Charge: The Life of Hillary Rodham Clinton

Bernstein, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist, is known for his extensive coverage of the Watergate scandal. He will be delivering this year’s keynote presentation for Dan’s Literary Prize for Nonfiction and introducing the screening of All the President’s Men, which is about his investigation into Watergate.

Robert Caro

Signing: The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York

Known for his extensive series The Years of Lyndon Johnson, the Pulitzer-winning author will deliver this year’s keynote presentation celebrating Dan’s Emerging Young Writers Prize. For more on Caro, check out our detailed bibliography.

Dick Cavett

Signing: Brief Encounters: Conversations, Magic Moments, and Assorted Hijinks

This Emmy-winning television personality will be reading the winning entries of the 2016 Dan’s Literary Prizes for Nonfiction. Fans know Cavett from his long-running nighttime show The Dick Cavett Show, as well as countless appearances on television over the years.

Dan Rattiner

Signing: In The Hamptons 4Ever

A true Hamptons icon, Dan Rattiner is the founder and Editor-in-Chef of Dan’s Papers, known for his distinctive writing style and unique take on the Hamptons and East End of Long Island. If you know the Hamptons, you know Dan Rattiner.

Jean Shafiroff

Signing: Successful Philanthropy

Shafiroff is known for her philanthropy and giving throughout the Hamptons and New York.

Daniel Simone

Signing: The Lufthansa Heist

Simone recently released The Lufthansa Heist, an incredibly detailed account of one of the largest unsolved crimes in history.

The Dan’s Papers Literary Festival: The Hamptons Premier Literary Celebration is this Thursday, September 1, beginning at 4 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton. At 4 p.m., find out who will win Dan’s Papers’ 5th Annual $10,000 Literary Prize for Nonfiction. At 5:30 p.m., come to the Literary Luminaries Book Signing, to meet Simone, Carl Bernstein, Robert Caro, Dick Cavett and Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner. A screening of All the President’s Men follows at 6:30 p.m., with an introduction by Bernstein. The exciting evening concludes with a VIP Authors Dinner at 7 p.m. VisitDansLitPrize.com for more information and to purchase tickets.