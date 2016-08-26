Montauk Weekend Events, 8/26–8/28

by Dan's Papers Calendar Team

This weekend, head to Zum Schneider, the Montauk Beach House, Gosman’s, the Surf Lodge and Swallow East for some great live music. Take the kids for arts and crafts at Montauk Library, find hidden treasures at the rummage sale and watch an outdoor screening of Dirty Dancing.

Visit events.danspapers.com for more local events and activities!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

LUNCHTIME COLORING CLUB AT MONTAUK LIBRARY

1:30 p.m. Stop by and take part in a creative and therapeutic pastime. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

TWEENS & TEENS WEARABLE ART AT MONTAUK LIBRARY

4 p.m. Create your own tote bags using colorful duct tape. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

SAMUEL J AT THE SURF LODGE

6 p.m. The Surf Lodge, 183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-238-5216 thesurflodge.com

JOHN VARVATOS ROCK AND ROLL DJ SESSION

6 p.m Jack Luber on the decks. The Montauk Beach House, 55 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-2112 thembh.com

DJ LONE-STAR AT SHAGWONG

9 p.m.–2 a.m. Every Friday. Shagwong, 774 Main Street, Montauk. 631-668-3050

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT AT SWALLOW EAST

9:30 p.m. This week’s movie: Dirty Dancing. Swallow East, 474 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-8344 swalloweastresturant.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

COMMUNITY CHURCH WOMEN’S GUILD RUMMAGE SALE

9 a.m.–12 p.m. Toys, clothes, books, white elephant and more. Community Church, 850 Montauk Highway, Montauk. montaukchamber.com

FASHION POP-UPS AT GURNEY’S MONTAUK

Noon to 5 p.m. Every summer weekend. Gurney’s first fashion collective, with more than 10 brands participating. Gurney’s Montauk, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345 gurneysmontauk.com

iPHONE PHOTOGRAPHY AT MONTAUK LIBRARY

1 p.m. Learn how to make the most of your iPhone camera. Montauk Library,

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

88 PALMS AT THE MONTAUK BEACH HOUSE

4 p.m. Live music poolside, and Spiky Phil DJ set. The Montauk Beach

House, 55 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-2112 thembh.com

SIDEWALK CHALK & ICE POPS AT MONTAUK LIBRARY

3 p.m. Grades kindergarten and up. Learn to make sidewalk chalk paint, then decorate the sidewalks. Ice pops will be served! Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

GALLANT AT THE SURF LODGE

6 p.m. Alternative R&B musician Christopher Gallant performs using striking falsetto. 183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-238-5216 thesurflodge.com

HELLO BROOKLYN AT SWALLOW EAST

10 p.m. Swallow East, 474 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-8344 swalloweastresturant.com

THE DISFUNCTION AT ZUM SCHNEIDER

10 p.m.–1 a.m. Indie Rock/ Electronica. Zum Schneider, 4 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-238-5963 zumschneider.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

PAELLA SUNDAY AT THE MONTAUK BEACH HOUSE

1–5 p.m. DJ set by Spiky Phil. The Montauk Beach House, 55 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-2112 thembh.com

GOSMAN’S DOCK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

6–8 p.m. This week: Randy Jackson. Gosman’s, 484 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-5330 gosmans.com

WILD BELLE AT THE SURF LODGE

6 p.m. The sibling duo performs. 183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-238-5216 thesurflodge.com

REGGAE AT SWALLOW EAST

8 p.m. URI performs. Swallow East, 474 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-8344 swalloweastresturant.com