Montauk Weekend Events, 8/26–8/28

This weekend, head to Zum Schneider, the Montauk Beach House, Gosman’s, the Surf Lodge and Swallow East for some great live music. Take the kids for arts and crafts at Montauk Library, find hidden treasures at the rummage sale and watch an outdoor screening of Dirty Dancing.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
LUNCHTIME COLORING CLUB AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
1:30 p.m. Stop by and take part in a creative and therapeutic pastime. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org
TWEENS & TEENS WEARABLE ART AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
4 p.m. Create your own tote bags using colorful duct tape. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org
SAMUEL J AT THE SURF LODGE
6 p.m. The Surf Lodge, 183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-238-5216 thesurflodge.com
JOHN VARVATOS ROCK AND ROLL DJ SESSION
6 p.m Jack Luber on the decks. The Montauk Beach House, 55 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-2112 thembh.com
DJ LONE-STAR AT SHAGWONG
9 p.m.–2 a.m. Every Friday. Shagwong, 774 Main Street, Montauk. 631-668-3050
OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT AT SWALLOW EAST
9:30 p.m. This week’s movie: Dirty Dancing. Swallow East, 474 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-8344 swalloweastresturant.com
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
COMMUNITY CHURCH WOMEN’S GUILD RUMMAGE SALE
9 a.m.–12 p.m. Toys, clothes, books, white elephant and more. Community Church, 850 Montauk Highway, Montauk. montaukchamber.com
FASHION POP-UPS AT GURNEY’S MONTAUK
Noon to 5 p.m. Every summer weekend. Gurney’s first fashion collective, with more than 10 brands participating. Gurney’s Montauk, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345 gurneysmontauk.com
iPHONE PHOTOGRAPHY AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
1 p.m. Learn how to make the most of your iPhone camera. Montauk Library,
871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org
88 PALMS AT THE MONTAUK BEACH HOUSE
4 p.m. Live music poolside, and Spiky Phil DJ set. The Montauk Beach
House, 55 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-2112 thembh.com
SIDEWALK CHALK & ICE POPS AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
3 p.m. Grades kindergarten and up. Learn to make sidewalk chalk paint, then decorate the sidewalks. Ice pops will be served! Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org
GALLANT AT THE SURF LODGE
6 p.m. Alternative R&B musician Christopher Gallant performs using striking falsetto. 183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-238-5216 thesurflodge.com
HELLO BROOKLYN AT SWALLOW EAST
10 p.m. Swallow East, 474 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-8344 swalloweastresturant.com
THE DISFUNCTION AT ZUM SCHNEIDER
10 p.m.–1 a.m. Indie Rock/ Electronica. Zum Schneider, 4 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-238-5963 zumschneider.com
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
PAELLA SUNDAY AT THE MONTAUK BEACH HOUSE
1–5 p.m. DJ set by Spiky Phil. The Montauk Beach House, 55 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-2112 thembh.com
GOSMAN’S DOCK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
6–8 p.m. This week: Randy Jackson. Gosman’s, 484 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-5330 gosmans.com
WILD BELLE AT THE SURF LODGE
6 p.m. The sibling duo performs. 183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-238-5216 thesurflodge.com
REGGAE AT SWALLOW EAST
8 p.m. URI performs. Swallow East, 474 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-8344 swalloweastresturant.com