New Cast Members Revealed for Season 3 of The Affair

by Lee Meyer

Even though the truth about who killed Scotty Lockhart is out, The Affair looks like it will be going full-speed ahead into Season 3, with new characters and yet another new perspective we’ll be introduced to.

Iréne Jacob has been cast as Juliette Le Gall, a new love interest for Noah. Yes, the most obnoxiously indulgent character on television (we say that out of love) is about to get yet another girlfriend. Reports say that we’ll be seeing the story told from Juliette’s perspective at times, much like the four main characters, Noah (Dominic West), Alison (Ruth Wilson), Helen (Maura Tierney) and Cole (Joshua Jackson). Other actors joining the cast for Season 3 include Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Esposito and Guy Bernet.

Season 3 of The Affair picks up three years after Noah falsely confesses to killing Scotty. Noah will try to rebuild his life in the wake of all that’s happened, while Alison raises her and Cole’s daughter, Joanie, in Montauk with Cole’s wife Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno). Helen, meanwhile, deals with uncertainty about her current beau Vik, her troubled (and thoroughly entertaining) children and guilt…over what?



The Affair returns on Sunday, November 20 at 10 p.m. on Showtime. Make sure you check out DansPapers.com for Season 3 episode recaps and features.