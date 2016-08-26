Parisian Fall Fashion in Montauk with Sandro

This Labor Day weekend Sandro, the Parisian-style clothing brand, will bring their fall and winter collections to the deck of Gurney’s in Montauk, September 1–5. The pop-up shop will feature their Bonnie bag, which comes in the a warm burgundy, and classic khaki and black, and the Paris sweatshirt, which sports a round neck and is made from 100% cotton. Its slub style makes a great “boyfriend” sweatshirt for women and a classic design for men. Sandro will also offer free overnight shipping, ensuring guests can shop effortlessly and not worry about over-stuffing their suitcases for the trip home. Dan’s Papers got the scoop from Paul Griffin, President and CEO of SMCP North America, about the shopping event and how Sandro’s Parisian flair complements the always-fashionable Hamptons style.
What will shoppers on the East End enjoy most about Sandro’s Parisian-influenced designs?
Hamptonites look forward to an easy and luxurious time during their stay. The Sandro brand is synonymous with effortlessly cool, sleek and always on trend Parisian designs.
Can you tell us about some of the fashions and accessories people will have the opportunity to buy?
We’re featuring our iconic Paris sweatshirt, which is beloved by both men and women. It’s a perfect layering piece for the end of the summer season. We also exclusively introduce to the ever-stylish Hamptons crowd our new cross-body Bonnie bag, which celebrates the nostalgic 70s spirit of our Parisian maison, amongst other fall and winter pieces which will be highlighted at our pop-up titled Sandro a la Plage.
What’s the relationship between Sandro and Gurney’s?
Gurney’s recent über-sleek renovation, and pristine oceanfront location in Montauk, was very much in-line with our elegant yet effortless design focused ethos at Sandro. We’re excited to showcase Sandro’s latest fall collections to our loyal customers, and assist those who may be in need of a last-minute outfit or accessory to complete their weekend look. We’re looking forward to introducing our unique French savoir faire and fashion know-how to those who may be unfamiliar with Sandro in this serene setting.
What are some pieces from the most recent collection you’re excited about?
For the women’s styles we’re looking forward to the Bonnie bag, Jim boot and Clark sweater. For Men’s styles we’re excited for the Campus jacket, Chelsea ankle boot and France shirt.
What are some transition outfits that are perfect as summer eases into fall—when it’s still warm during the day, but can get chilly at night?
For women’s we have the Peaches dress, Twiggy top and Markus jean. For men’s we have the Polo shirt, SX-01 trainers and Fader shirt.
How do Hamptons and Parisian styles complement one another
Sandro’s designs are naturally aligned with the stylish and ever-on trend Hamptons social set. What’s unique to Sandro and Parisian styling is the effortless elegance, which is key to the Sandro look.
September 1–5 from 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Sandro will be featuring their designs on the deck next to the fire pit at Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa as part of Fashion Pop-up at Gurney’s, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. For more information about Fashion Pop-up at Gurney’s visit gurneysmontauk.com or call 631-668-2345. For more information on Sandro visit us.sandro-paris.com.