See ‘All the President’s Men’ with Carl Bernstein at Dan’s Literary Festival

by Dan's Literary Festival

In this charged political year, Dan’s Papers and Hamptons International Film Festival are proud to present a screening of All the President’s Men, with an introduction by the 2016 Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction Keynote Speaker, Carl Bernstein. The screening of this storied film will take place on Thursday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m. as part of Dan’s Literary Festival: The Hamptons Premier Literary Celebration.

Directed by Alan J. Pakula and based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, All the President’s Men was released to wide acclaim in 1976. Starring Dustin Hoffman as Carl Bernstein and Robert Redford as Bob Woodward, this true-crime story, structured as a political thriller, follows the two Washington Post reporters as they investigate the shady events of the Watergate scandal in 1972.

All the President’s Men was a huge success, raking in $70.6 million in box office sales on an $8.5 million budget. It was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won four—Best Art Direction, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound and Best Supporting Actor (Jason Robards as Washington Post Executive Editor Ben Bradlee).

For more information on Dan’s Literary Festival and to purchase tickets ($25), visit danslitprize.com.

Watch the trailer for All the President’s Men below.