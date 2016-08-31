Shop ‘Til You Drop: Sales, Sass and Summer Send-Offs

by Valerie San Filippo

This week, the artists and artisans take the stage. The East End shopping scene comes alive with beautiful, one-of-a-kind pieces. From art festivals to the Hamptons Classic to the Shinnecock Pow Wow, it’s a weekend like no other. Head out there and enjoy the amazing culture the area has to offer, and maybe snag some brag-worthy goodies along the way.

The Hamptons Classic is wrapping up this weekend, but you can keep the spirit alive with a new Hampton Classic jewelry collection by Jet Set Candy. The exclusive gold horse charm necklace is available only at the Hampton Classic pop-up shop in the Boutique Garden. Check out this charm, and other pieces in their collection, while taking in the sights this weekend. Jet Set has also created a line of Hamptons-inspired pendants, so you can take the charm of the Hamptons with you wherever you go. The collection includes gold windmills, clamshells and Montauk–engraved surfboards, available in sterling silver, 14k gold vermeil and solid 14k gold. Jet Set Candy is available at jetsetcandy.com.

This weekend, the Shinnecock Indian Nation presents their 70th annual Pow Wow, beginning Friday, September 2, and continuing through September 5. Join in the celebrations, and while you’re there check out art and craft vendors from across the Americas. View demonstrations and learn the stories of the artists and artisans who have traveled from near and far for a chance to take part in one of the largest Native American gatherings on the East Coast. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children, seniors and veterans. Visit shinnecockindianpowwow.com to find out more.

Gym Source, the one stop shop for home gym equipment, is having a massive Labor Day sale. Beginning September 2 and ending September 5, the sale will include treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms, free weights and gym accessories. Find Gym Source at 23 Windmill Lane in Southampton, or visit gymsource.com/laborday.

This weekend, the Good Ground Artists will be displaying and selling their original artwork and matted prints. The group is made up of 35 community artists dedicated to the arts of the East End. The show will take place at 2 Cornell Place in Hampton Bays on September 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit goodgroundartists.com to learn more.

On September 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. stop by Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, 2429 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton, for a juried fine art and craft show featuring the work of local artists. Woodwork, paintings, jewelry, photography and clothing are available for purchase. Visit southforkcrafts.com to find out more.

September 3 and 4 the Great Lawn is Westhampton Beach comes alive the 8th annual Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts, with an outdoor gallery of art. View glass, ceramics, metalwork and woodwork, as well as jewelry, paintings and textile works made by artists and artisans from across the United States. The festival will remain open until 6 p.m. each day. Find it at 35 Main Street in Westhampton Beach.

