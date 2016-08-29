Top 5 Properties for Sale in Hamptons Horse Country

by Oliver Peterson

The Hamptons real estate market has something special for all breed of horse fan. This week’s top five listings have properties for budding and experienced horse farmers and ranchers, riders, and even those armchair equestrians who simply enjoy living in proximity to the beautiful paddocks, stables and grazing grounds of Hamptons horse country.

8 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk (also illustrated at top of post)

$14,750,000

The Ranch at Indian Fields is a rare and exciting offering for any Hamptons horse lover. Surrounded by miles of riding trails and hundreds of acres of adjoining oceanfront reserve, this historic, 24-acre equestrian farm boasts two restored barns (combined 29 stalls), a legal 3-bedroom residence and various other outbuildings and paddocks. The property is currently operating as a ranch for cattle, sheep and horses with boarding facilities, riding lessons and livestock sales. A new 5,000-square-foot farmhouse consists of 4 bedrooms, den/office, 3.5 baths, central air conditioning, gourmet kitchen, wide plank flooring throughout, original barn beams, 2 fireplaces, 2-car garage and full basement. This serene and peaceful setting is truly a one-of-a-kind property in one of the hottest markets on the East End. Douglas Elliman

32 W. Pond Drive, Bridgehampton

$4,895,000

This gorgeous 1.5-acre, vacant parcel in Bridgehampton South looks west to the sunset over a contiguous 18-acre celebrity horse farm—and it’s now available to build a grand house in a spectacular fashion. Plans by McDonough & Conroy are available and permitted to immediately build a 12,000-square-foot house with three levels of living space, pool, spa, cabana, tennis court and an additional detached garage. And if you’re an equestrian, imagine keeping your horses in a state of the art facility just next door. Poised on a quiet street where houses have sold recently for well over $13 million, the property is near Bridgehampton’s Main Street, world-class golf courses and ocean beaches. Corcoran Group

Startop Ranch, Startop Drive South, Montauk

$4,800,000

Part of Dr. Leon Star’s famous Startop Ranch and Montauk’s last and only 8-acre offering with elevations of more than 100 feet above sea level, this property enjoys panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Lake Montauk, Block Island Sound and wooded parklands. It features a 2.1-acre building parcel and a 5.9-acre agricultural reserve, allowing for a substantial residence, pool, garage, and equestrian facility, if desired. A large enclosed riding arena, and a smaller stable still stand on the grounds. May also be combined with an additional .91-acre residential parcel, and is in close proximity to all the wonderful sites and activities on The End. Sotheby’s International Realty

28 Farm House Lane, East Hampton

$3,695,000

This pastoral, 4.3-acre oasis surrounded by a 28-acre reserve with designated horse and nature trails is a rare find. Discovered down a long meandering driveway, the charming traditional farmhouse offers a spacious interior, well planned for privacy, with 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, 4 fireplaces, den, office, various loft areas, formal dining, sunroom and gym. Continuous expanses of glass provide excellent natural light throughout. The bucolic and secluded grounds include a swimming pool, tennis court and a variety of serene sitting areas. Located in the historic section of Springs, where artists such as Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning lived and worked, near open spaces and pristine beaches on Gardiners Bay and Accabonac Harbor, as well as the iconic Springs General Store, Ashawagh Hall and the Pollock Krasner House & Study Center. Sotheby’s International Realty

181 Middle Highway, East Hampton

$3,100,000

This custom built home on over 5 acres in East Hampton includes a completely cleared property ready for a horse barn, vineyard, putting green or great lawn. The 4,700 square foot house has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, living room, dining room, den with fireplace and a two-story library, as well as a finished basement and 3-car garage. Permits are in place for a 6-stall barn with tack room, shower stall, grain room, bathroom and mechanicals. The property is very private, with more than 100 trees on the perimeter. There is room for a pool and tennis court. Douglas Elliman

Read more Real Estate Top 5 lists here.