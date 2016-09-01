2016 Dan’s Literary Prize and Emerging Young Writers Prize Winners Announced

September 1, 2016 by Dan's Literary Festival

Congratulations to the winners of the Dan’s Papers Literary Prizes for 2016! Check back tomorrow for a recap of Dan’s Literary Festival.

The 2016 Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction

JUDGES CHOICE AWARDS
Lesley Green Leben for “Just a Groom”
Michael Golub for “The Indian Giver”
William Hill for “Hanging with Dad”

RUNNERS UP
Mira Johnson for “Town Harbor”
Ruth Hoberman for “Rosy-Fingered Dawn at Louse Point”

GRAND PRIZE
Richard Weissman for “Bonacker Ghosts”

The 2016 Dan’s Papers Emerging Young Writers Prize for Nonfiction

JUDGES CHOICE AWARDS
Katherine Merz for “Beach Magic”
Nicholas Knab for “Town’s End”
Alexandra Jordan for “Slyvan Summer”

RUNNERS UP
Giulia Mascali for “Another Taste of Espresso”
Alexandra Upton for “The Aftermath”

GRAND PRIZE
Bernard Casserly for “Some Things I Remember”

For more information, visit DansLitPrize.com. Thanks to all those who entered.

