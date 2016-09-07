Celebrate National Salami Day with Great Hamptons Butchers

by Dan's Best of the Best

September 7 is National Salami Day. For the uninitiated, salami is a type of highly seasonal sausage, mostly eaten sliced cold. If you’re a fan of salami, or feel like trying something new, check out these great Hamptons butchers chosen by Dan’s Best of the Best voters.

To vote for this year’s Best of the Best butcher (and many other categories!) visit dansbotb.com.

Citarella Gourmet Market (Dan’s Best of the Best 2015 Platinum winner) has several locations throughout the Hamptons. They’ve got prime aged meat, prepared foods, curated produce and more. We recommend stopping in for lunch—there’s Italian options, a bakery, a deli, a hot food section, daily soups and desserts, homemade juices and more. Various locations, citarella.com

Westhampton Beach’s Justin’s Chop Shop (Dan’s Best of the Best 2015 Gold winner) has a friendly and attentive staff that will help you out with suggestions and inform you about the meats you’re buying if you aren’t already a connoisseur. Justin’s Chop Shop has ribs, loins, chops, roasts, ground meats and more, as well as sauces and rubs. They also have a variety of prepared foods. 214 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. justinschopshop.com

Cromer’s Market (Dan’s Best of the Best 2015 Silver winner) in Sag Harbor is a full-service deli and butcher, complete with self-service meat case. Additionally, Cromer’s also has hot entrees, hot side dishes, catering, dinners, breakfasts, specials and more. Cromer’s Market is also famous for its fried chicken—make sure you try it! 3500 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor. cromersmarket.com

Catena’s Food Market (Dan’s Best of the Best 2015 Bronze winner) in Southampton has excellent cuts of meat and chicken. You can also head to Catena’s for hot lunches, prepared foods and more. They have nice, fresh produce, excellent service and friendly staff. 143 Main Street, Southampton.

An additional note: Schmidt’s Market in Southampton recently reopened after a fire, and we couldn’t be happier! Schmidt’s has groceries, sandwiches, a full deli/butcher, salad bar and more. 1282 North Sea Road, Southampton.

For more tasty butchers and other great businesses and to vote in this year’s Best of the Best competition, head to dansbotb.com.