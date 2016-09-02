Dan’s Best of the Best FAQ: Everything You Need to Know

by Valerie San Filippo

You’ve seen the blue emblem stamped across the East End. Maybe you’ve even voted using our new Dan’s Papers app. But you’ve still got some questions about Dan’s Best of the Best, the ultimate guide of where to stay and where to play in the Hamptons, on the North Fork and beyond. Lucky for you, we’ve got the answers right here.

How does a business win Dan’s Best of the Best?

Just like this great nation of ours, Dan’s Papers believes in the power of democracy. Any business can win Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze in their category based on how many votes they receive. Votes can be cast by anyone who registers through the Dan’s Papers app, or at DansBOTB.com.

How do I vote?

Log on to DansBOTB.com or to our new Dan’s Papers app. You’ll be asked to create a username. From there you can vote once per category per day. So, if you really love a business, a restaurant or a local personality, show them some love! Cast a vote every day and watch their rankings rise.

My business/service isn’t listed in its category. What should I do?

Lucky for you, Dan’s Best of the Best offers an easy way to get a business listed. While perusing the proper category, select “write-in voting” (located at the top of the list on our website and at the bottom of the screen on the app). Enter the name and address of the business. The entry will not appear immediately, but don’t worry—our team is working diligently to ensure all entries are accurate and without duplication. The new listing will appear within two business days. The time frame for write-in voting is limited, and will end on September 15 at 11:59 p.m.

When does BOTB voting end?

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on October 17. Write-in voting ends on September 15 at 11:59 p.m.

What’s with the app you keep mentioning?

The Dan’s Papers app is Dan’s Papers’ latest innovation, available on any mobile Apple or Android device. The app is a hybrid of the best digital content on DansPapers.com, our full calendar of events, and full access to everything related to Dan’s Best of the Best. You can read the latest Dan’s Papers stories, catch up on the East End celebrity news in South O’ the Highway, find the local weather and surf reports, and cast votes and read reviews of past winners of Dan’s Best of the Best. It’s the best of the East End right in your hand!

Why can’t I choose my own password?

Don’t worry, you won’t be stuck with a pre-selected password forever. Our random password generator is used for temporary login purposes. Once you log in with that password, you can edit your password by selecting “My Account” and then clicking on the “change password” tab.

I’ve won Dan’s BOTB! What do I get?

Honor, glory and bragging rights! And that coveted framed Dan’s Best of the Best certificate, of course. You’ll be invited to our annual Dan’s BOTB award ceremony at Suffolk Theater in Riverhead on November 11. Your business will be invited to place the Dan’s BOTB emblem on your website, signage and paper ephemera. You’ll be listed on the Dan’s BOTB site and app as the official winner for your category. Dan’s Best of the Best List is the ultimate directory for East Enders, and with our app’s added map feature, it’s easier than ever for people to find all the businesses near them. If you win your category, it’s even easier—your business is the first one users will see, right there at the top of the list!

Visit DansBOTB.com to cast your vote and to find the best businesses on the East End, and make sure to download the Dan’s Papers app on your phone today!