Debra Messing Sets ‘Will & Grace’ Fans Straight

by Lee Meyer

East Ender Debra Messing just made a very important announcement.

During an appearance on Harry, the new daytime talk show hosted by Harry Connick Jr., Messing made an “impassioned” plea for people to forgive the handsome star for cheating on her.

Wait, what?

Fans of the beloved Will & Grace will likely remember Connick Jr.’s reviled character, Leo, Grace’s (Messing) dreamy husband who ends up cheating on her. Messing and Connick Jr. joked about how fans of the show still bring it up to this day, and how Connick Jr. was once confronted at an airport. “You know that’s a TV show, right?” Connick Jr. responded to an irate woman.

In a hilarious “public service announcement,” Messing set the record straight about her—or rather, Grace’s—marriage. “I just want to make this perfectly clear: He’s not really Dr. Leo Markus. He’s Harry freaking Connick freaking Jr. Please stop harassing him. It wasn’t real. Thank you!”

Watch the funny, tongue-in-cheek clip of Harry below.