Edward Albee Passes Away in Montauk

by Dan's Papers

The East End has lost one of its great writers. Storied playwright Edward Albee passed away in his Montauk home on Friday, September 16. He was 88 years old.

Albee was considered one of the great playwrights of his generation, known for his well-crafted, powerful plays like Zoo Story, Seascape, The Play About the Baby, The Goat, or Who is Silvia? and his most well-known work, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? He won three Pulitzer Prizes for Drama and two Tony Awards for his work. Albee is often credited with Americanizing the Theatre of the Absurd, with some of his work compared to plays like Waiting for Godot.

An East Ender, Albee was a great friend of Bay Street Theater, which produced his play Seascape in 2001. He also founded a thriving artists colony through the Edward F. Albee Foundation in Montauk.

