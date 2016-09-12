Edward Norton to Receive HIFF Career Achievement Award

by Soth Team

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) has announced that Academy Award winner Edward Norton will receive a Career Achievement Award. Norton will receive the award on October 9 at a dinner that will be attended by friends and industry peers.

Norton is known for films like Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), which screened at HIFF in 2014; Fight Club; American History X; Primal Fear; The 25th Hour; The Grand Budapest Hotel; Thanks for Sharing; Leaves of Grass; Keeping the Faith, which he directed; The Painted Veil; and others, including the upcoming Collateral Beauty. “Edward Norton is an incredibly accomplished actor and filmmaker, whose performances have been both iconic and award winning. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to honor him this year at the Hamptons International Film Festival,” said HIFF Executive Director Anne Chaisson in a press release.

Past recipients of this award have included Vanessa Redgrave, Stanley Tucci, Ted Hope, James Schamus, Robert Altman, Gena Rowlands, Richard Gere, Matthew Broderick, Ellen Burstyn, Joel Schumacher, Alec Baldwin, Ann Roth, Sharon Stone, Bob Balaban, and James Coburn.

The Hamptons International Film Festival will be held from October 6–10 throughout the East End. To purchase tickets for the Edward Norton event, founder passes, ticket packages, or for additional information please visit hamptonsfilmfest.org. Individual tickets will go on sale on Monday, September 26.