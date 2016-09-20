Fall Cocktail: The Smashing Pumpkin at Ram’s Head Inn

by Grapevine

Ram’s Head Inn on Shelter Island is keeping busy this fall with Friday Date Nights prix fixe meals and jazz from Jane Hastay, Peter Martin Weiss and various guest vocalists in their Harbor Hall cocktail lounge on Sundays. Whatever brings you to this venerable local institution, make sure to try their new seasonal cocktail, The Smashing Pumpkin from Ram’s Head Inn‘s bar manager and in-house mixologist Harry Brigham!

“It’s a very refreshing cocktail, and the warm, serrano spice vs. the cool, sweetness of the cider and pumpkin is perfect for this season,” Brigham says of his creation, which includes four ingredients: serrano pepper- and cinnamon-infused Soltado añejo tequila, fresh local apple cider made from New York apples, house-made pumpkin spice syrup, and a pumpkin ale, “to add a bit of bitterness and depth to the drink.”

Sounds good, right? Lucky for you, Brigham has shared the recipe, so you can also try making it at home—though it surely tastes better while listening to some cool jazz and/or eating a meal at Ram’s Head Inn. There’s a reason they’ve been in business since 1929.

The Smashing Pumpkin

2 oz Soltado spicy añejo tequila

2 oz Fresh local apple cider

3/4 oz pumpkin spice syrup

2 1/2 oz Shipyard Pumpkinhead Ale (or other pumpkin flavored beer)

Directions: Combine first 3 ingredients in mixing cup with ice, shake to chill, strain into chilled martini glass. Add pumpkin beer. Garnish with fresh apple slice and a dash of nutmeg.

Friday Date Nights at Ram’s Head include a special $35 prix fixe meal featuring three courses with half priced wines (bottles under $90) and live music in the lounge. Sunday Night Jazz will continue every Sunday evening at 6 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend.

Ram’s Head in is located at 108 Ram Island Drive in Shelter Island Heights. Call them at 631-749-0811 or visit theramsheadinn.com.