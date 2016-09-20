Fall Fun in the Hamptons: Cider Donuts & More at Hank’s PumpkinTown

by Dan's Papers

It’s hard to believe that the fall season is upon us. But the cool weather doesn’t mean that the Hamptons fun has to end—quite the contrary. Hank’s PumpkinTown is officially open seven days a week through October 30! This Water Mill staple is a great place to bring your family for a day of autumn fun.

Frequented by countless Hamptonites during the fall season, including Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Hank’s PumpkinTown has a corn maze, a huge pumpkin patch, apple picking, as well as treats that you’ll love just as much as the kids.

I take my girls to only the finest places: roasted corn at pumpkin town! A photo posted by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Oct 24, 2015 at 2:38pm PDT

The Market at Hank’s PumpkinTown has a huge assortment of goodies. Some of the more popular items include their apple cider slushies, soft serve ice cream, fresh baked pies, apple cider donuts, pumpkin spice donuts, candy/caramel apples, their signature roasted corn, corn dogs, cookies, cupcakes, coffee and more. New this year: cider donut sundaes. We’ll let these photos speak for themselves.

Sundays are for Sundaes! Splitting one of our New Cider Donut Sundaes. What better way to start the day than Vanilla Ice Cream, A Cider Donut all topped with Caramel Sauce! #ciderdonuts #sundaysareforsundaes #fallfamilyfun #hankspumpkintown A photo posted by Hank’s Pumpkintown (@hankspumpkintown) on Sep 18, 2016 at 8:35am PDT

A photo posted by Hank's Pumpkintown (@hankspumpkintown) on Nov 2, 2014 at 8:23am PST

Hank’s PumpkinTown is located at 240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. For more information, visit hankspumpkintown.com.