Five Movies to Watch on a Rainy Labor Day Weekend

by Lee Meyer

It might rain for Labor Day this year! That might ruin your big beach or pool plans, but your day doesn’t have to be relegated to staring out the window and waiting for the sun to come out. Why not watch a movie? Here are five movies to get you through a rainy Labor Day.

GBF

Directed by Darren Stein, GBF would have been a Mean Girls for today’s generation of teens if not for an undeserved R rating that resulted in a limited release and little exposure. In GBF, Tanner and Brent are best friends and seniors in high school. Brent wants to come out of the closet on prom night, while Tanner character just wants to finish high school without any drama. But when Tanner is unexpectedly outed to the entire school, he finds himself in a strange new world of popularity, run by queen bees Fawcett, ‘Shley and Caprice, all of whom want the latest must-have accessory—a gay best friend. A hilarious, wickedly funny but never mean-spirited story, GBF is a crowd-pleaser.

Witness

This crime thriller, directed by Peter Weir, starring Harrison Ford and Kelly McGillis, has it all—suspense, action, romance and drama. Ford plays John Book, a detective assigned to help McGillis’s Amish widow Rachel Lapp and her son, Samuel, after Samuel witnesses a brutal crime in an airport bathroom. A series of events find John hiding in Amish country with Rachel, and has to adapt to their way of life. There’s violence and nudity in Witness, so it’s not for the young’uns, but it’s an immensely entertaining film that comes highly recommended.

Waitress

Now a critically acclaimed Broadway musical, this slice-of-life romantic comedy directed by the late Adrienne Shelly stars Keri Russell as Jenna, a beleaguered waitress in a controlling, abusive marriage who finds herself pregnant. Jenna—who is gifted at making all sorts of pies—then falls in love with her OBGYN, Jim (played by Nathan Fillion). You’ll fall in love with Jenna and her pies by the time the credits roll.

In Your Eyes

An indie romance directed by Brin Hill, In Your Eyes has a fascinating premise—what if you and another person, a complete stranger, could see through each other’s eyes and feel what they’re feeling? Zoe Kazan stars as Rebecca, the quiet wife of a prominent doctor (played by Royal Pains’ Mark Feuerstein), and Michael Stahl-David plays Dylan, an ex-con who has recently been released from prison. Despite being on opposite sides of the country, Rebecca and Dylan get to know each other when they realize they can communicate, see and feel what the other is going through. It’s a surprisingly simple love story, despite its sci-fi hook, and you’ll love it.

Much Ado About Nothing

Don’t count this one out! Shakespeare isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but the Joss Whedon-directed 2012 adaptation of this Shakespeare comedy is excellent. With a cast that includes Amy Acker, Clark Gregg, Alexis Denisof, Reed Diamond, Nathan Fillion and many others, this sparkling black-and-white film is not to be missed.