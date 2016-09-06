Hampton Theatre Company Announces New Season

by Dan's Papers

Hampton Theatre Company (HTC) has announced its 32nd season of plays.

In October, catch November, a “laugh-out-loud, no-holds-barred look at one day in the life of an egomaniacal and beleaguered American commander-in-chief seeking reelection.”

Amy Herzog’s 4000 Miles follows in January. This poignant Pulitzer Prize finalist depicts the unlikely relationship between a 91-year-old lefty and her questing grandson who unexpectedly shows up in her apartment at 3 a.m. after a life-altering cross-country bike ride.

In March, see Bernard Slade’s An Act of Imagination, an intricately plotted mystery that whips up duplicity and cunning mixed with deceit, promising to surprise audiences.

The season concludes in June with Michael Frayn’s Alarms and Excursions, a collection of comedies of embarrassment, with hilarious commentary on fiendish new technology that is meant to make lives easier while actually providing new forms of torment.

Additionally, HTC will offer a Special Holiday Event on the weekend of December 9-11.

This season, Hampton Theatre Company is adding Saturday matinees and offering discounts for those under the age of 35.

Hampton Theatre Company is located at 125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. For tickets, subscription packages and more information, go to hamptontheatre.org.