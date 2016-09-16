Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, September 16, 2016

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Waist to stomach high SSE background-swell with ESE winds.
Wind Forecast:
ESE winds at 5-10 KT.
Water Temp: 66° – 72°
Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 3/2mm full.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 7:48 a.m. • LOW: 1:44 p.m. • HIGH: 8:12 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
SW wind-slop Saturday–Tuesday…
Happy surfing!
RELATED: Find the Perfect Hamptons Surf Break
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.