Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, September 2, 2016

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Knee to thigh high, teeny, glassy, E background-swell at most breaks this a.m… A few select E facing breaks might have some waist to stomach high sets on the right tide. Maybe…

Wind Forecast:

N-NE winds 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 69° – 75°

Wear either a wetsuit top and boardies, a short-sleeve full, or a short-sleeve spring, depending upon your constitution.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 9:15 a.m. • LOW: 2:43 p.m. • HIGH: 9:25 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Flat seas with light winds Saturday, tons of blown-out, east-wind-whipped-storm-surf courtesy of Hermine Sunday–Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.