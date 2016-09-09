Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, September 9, 2016

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Waist to stomach high, remnant SE background-swell with W winds…
Wind Forecast:
W winds at 10 KT.
Water Temp: 66° – 73°
Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 3/2mm full, depending upon your constitution.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 6:47 a.m. • HIGH: 1:27 p.m. • LOW: 7:54 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
E-NE-SE winds Saturday, maybe with some background-swell, W-SW wind-slop Sunday, maybe some clean little waves with NW winds early a.m. Monday, SW slop on Tuesday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.