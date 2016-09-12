Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, September 12, 2016

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Knee to waist high, fun little SE remnants with clean conditions this a.m.

Wind Forecast:

NE-E winds 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 66° – 72°

Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 3:59 a.m. • LOW: 10:04 a.m. • HIGH: 4:47 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

SW slop Tuesday/Wednesday, NW winds Thursday, hopefully with some hot little waves in the a.m., W-NW winds Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.