Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, September 19, 2016

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Knee to thigh to stomach high, onshore, rained-out wind-swell.

Wind Forecast:

S winds at 5-10 KT.

Water Temp: 66° – 72°

Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 3:34 a.m. • HIGH: 10:1 a.m. • LOW: 4:13 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

SW wind-slop Tuesday, NW winds Wednesday hopefully with some clean little waves in the a.m., onshore wind-slop Thursday/Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.