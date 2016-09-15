Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, September 15, 2016

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Knee to thigh high background swell with NE winds.

Wind Forecast:

NE winds 15-20 KT with gusts to 25 KT.

Water Temp: 66° – 72°

Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 7:02 a.m. • LOW: 12:54 p.m. • HIGH: 7:25 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

SW wind-slop Friday–Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.