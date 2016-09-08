Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, September 8, 2016

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Waist to stomach high, glassy little waves, with some fun chest high peaks at select ESE facing breaks this a.m…

Wind Forecast:

NW-SW winds 5-15 KT.

Water Temp: 66° – 73°

Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 3/2mm full, depending upon your constitution.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 5:57 a.m. • HIGH: 12:38 p.m. • LOW: 6:51 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W-SW wind-slop/storm-surf Friday, E-NE-SE winds Saturday, maybe with some clean little waves in the a.m., W-SW wind-slop Sunday, N-NE winds and maybe some clean little waves, early a.m. Monday…

Happy surfing!

RELATED: Find the Perfect Hamptons Surf Break

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.