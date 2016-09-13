Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, September 13, 2016

September 13, 2016 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Shin to knee high, fun little ESE background swell with glassy conditions this a.m., but only at select breaks on the right tide… Go have fun on your log ASAP before the winds pick up and blow it out.

Wind Forecast:
SW winds 5-15 KT.

Water Temp: 66° – 72°
Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 5:13 a.m. • LOW: 11:07 a.m. • HIGH: 5:48 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
SW wind-slop Wednesday, hopefully a decent little dawn patrol with NW winds on Thursday, E-NE-S-SE winds (and maybe some funky little wind- waves) Friday, onshore wind-slop Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

