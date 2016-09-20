Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, September 20, 2016

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Knee to thigh to waist high, semi-clean little rollers this a.m…
Wind Forecast:
ENE-E winds at 5 KT.
Water Temp: 66° – 72°
Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 3/2mm full.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 4:20 a.m. • HIGH: 11:02 a.m. • LOW: 5:07 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
W-NW micro-mush Wedsnesday/Thursday, SW wind-slop Friday morning, giving way to N winds [and maybe some clean little waves] Friday afternoon/evening, NE winds and maybe some little waves [or background-swell] on Saturday
…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.