Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, September 6, 2016

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Head high and overhead E ground-swell from Hermine with blustery NNE winds. Head west…

Wind Forecast:

NNE winds 20-45 KT.

Water Temp: 68° – 75°

Wear either a wetsuit top and boardies, a short-sleeve full, or a short-sleeve spring, depending upon your constitution.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 4:38 a.m. • HIGH: 11:24 a.m. • LOW: 5:14 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Head high to overhead storm-surf with onshore winds Wednesday–Friday, maybe some clean little waves early a.m. Saturday with offshore winds, onshore wind-mush Saturday p.m…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.