Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, September 14, 2016

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Knee to thigh high, SSW/SW wind-swell. Not too good…
Wind Forecast:
SW winds 10-15 KT.
Water Temp: 66° – 72°
Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 3/2mm full.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 6:12 a.m. • LOW: 12:03 p.m. • HIGH: 6:38 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
N wind flatness Thursday, SW wind-slop Friday–Sunday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.