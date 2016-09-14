Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, September 14, 2016

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Knee to thigh high, SSW/SW wind-swell. Not too good…

Wind Forecast:

SW winds 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 66° – 72°

Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 6:12 a.m. • LOW: 12:03 p.m. • HIGH: 6:38 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

N wind flatness Thursday, SW wind-slop Friday–Sunday…

Happy surfing!

RELATED: Find the Perfect Hamptons Surf Break

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.