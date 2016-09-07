Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, September 7, 2016

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Chest to head high plus, remnant SE swell with occasional larger peaks.
Wind Forecast:
NNE winds 20-45 KT.
Water Temp: 66° – 73°
NE-N winds 15-20 KT with gusts to 25 KT.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 5:15 a.m. • HIGH: 11:58 a.m. • LOW: 5:59 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
S-SE wind-slop Thursday, W-SW slop Friday, E-NE winds maybe with some little waves early a.m. Saturday, S-SW wind-slop Sunday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.