Hamptons Week Ahead, 9/5–9/11

by Valerie San Filippo

This week in the Hamptons and North Fork, East Enders celebrate their heritage. Honor the sea and it’s many creatures with a birding excursion at SoFo, a seafood festival in Montauk, a maritime celebration in Sag Harbor, and a race to restore shellfish habitats. Taste the sea’s bounty, then move back on land for a Sunday tour through Long Island’s finest food producers, from farms to vineyards and beyond.

Monday, September 5

Happy Labor Day!

70th Annual Shinnecock Pow Wow

The 7th annual Shinnecock Indian Nation Pow Wow concludes on Labor Day. The celebration will feature competitive and ceremonial dances as well as Native American arts crafts and food vendors from across the many regions of the Americas. Visit shinnecockindianspowwow.com for more information.

Tuesday, September 6

Celebrate World Shorebirds Day at SoFo

The South Fork Natural History Museum presents a very special birding program this Tuesday at 10 a.m. Join Executive Director Frank Quevedo for a day in recognition of the declining shorebird populations. No birding experience necessary. Please bring your own binoculars. Visit sofo.org to find out more.

Saturday, September 10

Montauk Seafood Festival

Enjoy a full day of feasting, with family fun including crab racing, goldfish racing, Pollack House drip painting and free boat rides. Taste the sea’s bounty beneath two tents harborside while listening to live music. Visit montaukseafoodfestival.com

The Great Peconic Race Beach BBQ

View the last leg of the Great Peconic Race from the shores of Wades Beach on Shelter Island. Take part in a delicious meal of bbq chicken, ribs, seafood and local wine. Proceeds will support shellfish and habitat restoration efforts of Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program. Visit gprbeachbbq.eventbrite.com to buy your tickets today.

2016 Gallery North Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., September 10 and 11, head out to Setauket for a fabulous display of contemporary artists and craftspeople. View art and craft demonstrations while enjoying food, live music and hands-on activities for the kids. Visit gallerynorth.org to find out more.

Harborfest 2016

Sag Harbor united for a massive block party celebration extending out over the water as the town commemorates its maritime history. Enjoy an arts and crafts fair and sidewalk sale on Main Street, whaleboat racing, fire juggling, nautical music, chowder tasting and a lobster roll eating contest. Events begin at 9 a.m. and continue through Sunday evening. Visit sagharborchamber.com to find out more.

Sunday, September 11

10th Annual North Fork Foodie Tour

Visit 20 different farms, vineyards and food producers on a self guided tour and receive an up-close look at food production on the East End. Enjoy tours, cooking demonstrations, talks and tastings. Tour begins at The Peconic Land Trust’s Agricultural Center in Southold. Visit northforkreformsynagogue.org for ticket information.