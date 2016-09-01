Hamptons Weekend Kids Calendar, 9/2–9/3

by Dan's Papers Calendar Team

It’s hard to believe Labor Day’s already here! It feels like the summer came and went so fast. But there are still some great activities for kids and families in the Hamptons. Have a lovely long weekend!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

JACKSON POLLOCK FAMILY DRIP PAINTING AT POLLOCK KRASNER HOUSE

10 a.m. Take a guided tour of the home and studio of Jackson Pollock and his wife, fellow artist Lee Krasner. Then make your own artwork to take home. Pollock Krasner House, 830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811

POND ADVENTURE AT SOFO

10:30 a.m. Ages 5–7. Create your own critter net and collect samples to learn about life in a pond. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org

SUMMER STAY AND PLAY AT MONTAUK LIBRARY

11:30 a.m. Parents and children play together and make a craft. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

READING CREATURES AT HAMPTON LIBRARY

4 p.m. Discuss your favorite books and learn how to make a reading creature. Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015 hamptonlibrary.org

OUTDOOR PUPPET SHOW AT SOUTHAMPTON ARTS CENTER

4:30 p.m. “Bugaboo Revue” presented by Talking Hands Theatre. Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967 southamptonartscenter.org

DROP-OFF DANCE PARTY AT CMEE

5:30 p.m. Ages 3 and up. Parents are welcome to drop off their children for dinner and dancing under a disco ball. CMEE, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

SIMPLE ELECTRIC CIRCUIT AT PLAYFUL LEARNING STUDIO

10 a.m. Ages 4–12. Create your own simple electric circuit. Playful Learning Studio, 46 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-899-4574 playfullearning.net

STORY TIME AT HAMPTON LIBRARY

10 a.m. Enjoy stories and arts and craft. Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015 hamptonlibrary.org

ANDY’S ANNUAL PREHISTORIC MONSTER HUNT AT SOFO

10 a.m. Learn about the ancient lineage of the Snapping Turtle. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org

VINEYARD FIELD CLAY IMPRESSIONS AT SOFO

2 p.m. Learn about the structures of various leaves, then make your own clay impressions. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735