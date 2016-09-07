Hamptons Weekend Kids Events, 9/8–9/12

School’s back in session, so let your kids have some fun on the weekend! Check out these great events for kids and families in the Hamptons this weekend.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
JACKSON POLLOCK FAMILY DRIP PAINTING AT POLLOCK KRASNER HOUSE
10 a.m. Take a guided tour of the home and studio of Jackson Pollock and his wife, fellow artist Lee Krasner. Then make your own artwork to take home. Pollock Krasner House, 830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811
RHYME TIME AT HAMPTON LIBRARY
10 a.m. For children ages 1–4. Songs, rhymes, stories and art activities. Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015 hamptonlibrary.org
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
LEGO CLUB AT ROGERS MEMORIAL LIBRARY
3:45 p.m. Grades K–5. Use the library’s Lego collection to make your own creation! Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774 myrml.org
LEGO BOARD GAME AT HAMPTON LIBRARY
4 p.m. Try to reach the finish line with the tallest Lego tower. Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015 hamptonlibrary.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
TROPICAL FISH SEINING ADVENTURE AT SOFO
9:30 a.m. Learn why we have tropical fish in our waters. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org
SCIENCE LAB: SINK OR FLOAT? AT PLAYFUL LEARNING STUDIO
10 a.m. Ages 4–8. Learn the scientific method and conduct experiments. Playful Learning Studio, 46 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-899-4574 playfullearning.net
STORY TIME AT HAMPTON LIBRARY
10 a.m. Enjoy stories and arts and craft. Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015 hamptonlibrary.org
MERMAIDS AND PIRATES AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11 a.m. Make a seashell or treasure chest bag, and your own mermaid or pirate doll. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
BOOK SALE AT SHELTER ISLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY
11 a.m.–3 p.m. Peruse the Book Sale Room to take home your own copy of classic stories. Shelter island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-748-0042 silibrary.org
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
SUNDAY GAMES AT JOHN JERMAIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. ages 3 and up. Challenge friends and family to board game competitions. John Jermain Memorial library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org