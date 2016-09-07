Hamptons Weekend Kids Events, September 8–12, 2016

by Dan's Papers Calendar Team

School’s back in session, so let your kids have some fun on the weekend! Check out these great events for kids and families in the Hamptons this weekend.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

JACKSON POLLOCK FAMILY DRIP PAINTING AT POLLOCK KRASNER HOUSE

10 a.m. Take a guided tour of the home and studio of Jackson Pollock and his wife, fellow artist Lee Krasner. Then make your own artwork to take home. Pollock Krasner House, 830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811

RHYME TIME AT HAMPTON LIBRARY

10 a.m. For children ages 1–4. Songs, rhymes, stories and art activities. Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015 hamptonlibrary.org

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

LEGO CLUB AT ROGERS MEMORIAL LIBRARY

3:45 p.m. Grades K–5. Use the library’s Lego collection to make your own creation! Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774 myrml.org

LEGO BOARD GAME AT HAMPTON LIBRARY

4 p.m. Try to reach the finish line with the tallest Lego tower. Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015 hamptonlibrary.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

TROPICAL FISH SEINING ADVENTURE AT SOFO

9:30 a.m. Learn why we have tropical fish in our waters. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org

SCIENCE LAB: SINK OR FLOAT? AT PLAYFUL LEARNING STUDIO

10 a.m. Ages 4–8. Learn the scientific method and conduct experiments. Playful Learning Studio, 46 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-899-4574 playfullearning.net

STORY TIME AT HAMPTON LIBRARY

10 a.m. Enjoy stories and arts and craft. Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015 hamptonlibrary.org

MERMAIDS AND PIRATES AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11 a.m. Make a seashell or treasure chest bag, and your own mermaid or pirate doll. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

BOOK SALE AT SHELTER ISLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY

11 a.m.–3 p.m. Peruse the Book Sale Room to take home your own copy of classic stories. Shelter island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-748-0042 silibrary.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

SUNDAY GAMES AT JOHN JERMAIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. ages 3 and up. Challenge friends and family to board game competitions. John Jermain Memorial library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org