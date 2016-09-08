HarborFest 2016 Complete Schedule

by Dan's Papers Calendar Team

Below is the complete schedule for Sag HarborFest 2016.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Arts and Crafts Fair

9 a.m. Artists and artisans sell their work. Sag Harbor Marine Park, Marine Park Drive and Bay Street, Sag Harbor.

Whale of a Sidewalk Sale

9 a.m. Through 9/11. Local shops take their merchandise to the open air. Main Street, Sag Harbor.

Sag Harbor Farmers Market

9 a.m.–1 p.m. Through 10/29. Bay and Burke Streets.

Pet Adoption Day at Harbor Pets

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Through 9/11. Animals from Little Shelter of Huntington will be up for adoption. The Patio at Harbor Pets, 12 Bay Street, Sag Harbor.

Sag Harbor Community Band on the Wharf

11a.m. Live music. Long Wharf, Sag Harbor.

Children’s Tug of War on Windmill Beach

11 a.m. Windmill Beach, Bay Street, Sag Harbor.

Whaleboat Races on the Harbor

Noon. Saturday and Sunday. Teams row whaleboats out toward the harbor whale in a maritime celebration. Long Wharf, Sag Harbor.

John Corr Nautical Music at the Windmill

1 p.m. Live music. Windmill Beach, Bay Street, Sag Harbor.

Fire Juggler On Long Wharf

1 p.m. Keith the Lief walks the wharf performing amazing feats with fire. Long Wharf, Sag Harbor.

Children’s Corn Shucking Contest at Windmill Beach

1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Windmill Beach, Bay Street, Sag Harbor.

Children’s Potato Sack Races at Windmill Beach

2:30 p.m. Windmill Beach, Bay Street, Sag Harbor.

Hula Hoop Fun at Long Wharf

3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sag Harbor Kids Booth, Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. sagharborkids.org

SHFD Ladies Auxillary Concert on Long Wharf

5-–10 p.m. live musical acts. Long Wharf, Sag Harbor.

Gala in the Garden at Estia’s Little Kitchen

6 p.m. A multi-course meal with local wine to benefit ALS Ride for Life, Project MOST and Slow Food East End. Estia’s Little Kitchen, 1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1045 slowfoodeastend.org

Film Festival Shorts at the Sag Harbor Whaling Museum

7:30 p.m. Free screening of short documentaries by local filmmakers. Sag Harbor Whaling Museum, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0770 sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Years at Bay Street Theater

8 p.m. The Complete Unknowns celebrate Bob Dylan’s 75th birthday. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500 baystreet.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Children’s Tug of War on Windmill Beach

11 a.m. Windmill Beach, Bay Street, Sag Harbor.

Sampawams Creek at the Windmill

11 a.m. Tim Fitall performs nautical music. Windmill, Bay Street, Sag Harbor.

Clam Chowder Tasting/Contest on Long Wharf

Noon. Taste the winning entries of the annual clam chowder contest. Food Pantry Booth, Long Wharf, Sag Harbor.

Clam Shucking Contest on Long Wharf

Immediately following Whale Boat Racing. Registration forms available at windmill. Proceeds benefit the Sag Harbor Food Pantry. Long Wharf, Sag Harbor.

Vine Brothers on Long Wharf

1 p.m. Live music. Long Wharf, Sag Harbor.

Junior Whaleboat races

1 p.m. Long Wharf, Sag Harbor.

Lobster Roll Eating Contest at LONG WHARF

4:30 p.m. The Bay Burger on Long Wharf, Sag Harbor.

READ: SIX THINGS YOU CAN’T MISS AT HARBORFEST 2016

Visit sagharborchamber.com for more information.