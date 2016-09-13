HIFF 2016 Opening, Closing Night Films Announced

by Dan's Papers

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) has announced its opening and closing night films. Jeff Nichols’ Loving will open the festival, while the Ewan McGregor-directed American Pastoral will close it out.

Loving stars stars Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga, Marton Csokas, Nick Kroll and Michael Shannon, and tells the story of the couple whose love story led to the landmark Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia. Nichols is slated to appear at the festival.

American Pastoral is an adaptation of Philip Roth’s 1997 novel of the same name and stars Ewan McGregor, Dakota Fanning, Jennifer Connelly, David Strathairn, Rupert Evans and Valorie Curry. Set in the unrest of 1960s America, a man watches his seemingly perfect life fall apart as his daughter’s newfound political activism threatens to destroy their family. Fanning will attend the festival.

“We are thrilled to have such powerful and thought-provoking films as Loving and American Pastoral as our Opening and Closing Nights at the festival this year,” said HIFF Artistic Director David Nugent in a press release. “Jeff Nichols and Ewan McGregor are two tremendously talented filmmakers with impressive careers and we look forward to screening their projects.”

The Hamptons International Film Festival will be held from October 6–10 throughout the East End. To purchase tickets for the Edward Norton event, founder passes, ticket packages, or for additional information please visit hamptonsfilmfest.org. Individual tickets will go on sale on Monday, September 26.