Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Stunning Postpartum Photo

by Soth Team

Hamptonite Hilaria Baldwin has taken to Instagram and shared a photo of her body, which is in remarkably good shape considering she gave birth to her third child with husband Alec Baldwin this week.

Baldwin, a yoga instructor, did not filter the photo of her belly, and wrote a body-positive statement for her followers. “I took this yesterday when Leonardo was about 24 hours old. I did the same thing right after Rafael was born. It always makes me a bit nervous to do something like this,” she writes, “but I feel that in the age of such strong body shaming, I want to do all that I can to normalize a real body and promote healthy self esteem. Many of you know that I love to show the process of life’s experiences on the body and I am a firm believer in how a good diet and the right balance of exercise make us happy, healthy, and strong. So from here on, I want to dedicate the majority of my #366daysoflivingclearly #hilarialcm daily posts to getting back in shape and I invite you to do it with me.”

The mom of three also shared a video of daughter Carmen being a good big sister to little Leonardo. See the photo and the video below.

Leo’s siblings came to meet him today 😍. Rafa is learning to be gentle so I couldn’t get a good shot of them together…he was fascinated with poking the baby’s eyes 😁. But here is Carmen….being such a good big sister 😍 #366daysoflivingclearly #hilarialcm A video posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Sep 13, 2016 at 4:33pm PDT